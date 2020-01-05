|
Gary A. Saage
Teaneck - Gary A. Saage, 85, of Teaneck, died peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Beloved husband of 60 years to Elizabeth "Tina" (nee Coyle). Loving father of Gary, Jr., & his wife Maureen (nee Giordano). Devoted brother of June & her husband Jose Pino. Cherished Pop Pop of Gary III & his wife Vanessa, Kevin & his wife Kelsey, Brendan and Great Pop Pop of Bennett. Adored uncle to many nieces & nephews and many brother & sisters-in-laws in Ireland & Great Britain.
Gary attended the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and received his Master of Public Administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University. As a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Gary worked for various Public Accounting Firms from 1957-1967. He worked as the Chief Financial Officer for the Township of Teaneck from 1967-1991 and was the Township Manager from 1991-2000. Gary was the President of the Kiwanis Club from 1970-1971, a member of the Government Finance Officers of NJ Executive Board, Public Employees Retirement System of NJ Board of Trustees, Teaneck Scholarship Fund, Board of Directors and Teaneck Senior Service Center, Board of Directors.
Finally, Gary served his country in the US Army from 1955-1957 and the Army Reserves from 1957-1963.
Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, January 8th from 1-5 PM at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Road, Teaneck. A Funeral Service will be held at 4 PM during visitation. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to be made in Gary's name to .
