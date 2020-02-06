|
Gary Austin Christmas
Gary Austin Christmas Born June 6, 1961 and entered into eternal rest on January 17, 2020. Survived by his daughter Julie, Father, Arnold Christmas (Frances), Brother, ArnoldJr. (Loretta) Brother, Sean (Karen) and many family members including nieces, nephews and step brothers and sister. Gary was predeceased by his Mother, Carol and Step Father, Willie. There will be a memorial service held for Gary on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 12 noon at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Hackensack, New Jersey.