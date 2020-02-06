Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Christmas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Austin Christmas

Add a Memory
Gary Austin Christmas Obituary
Gary Austin Christmas

Gary Austin Christmas Born June 6, 1961 and entered into eternal rest on January 17, 2020. Survived by his daughter Julie, Father, Arnold Christmas (Frances), Brother, ArnoldJr. (Loretta) Brother, Sean (Karen) and many family members including nieces, nephews and step brothers and sister. Gary was predeceased by his Mother, Carol and Step Father, Willie. There will be a memorial service held for Gary on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 12 noon at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Hackensack, New Jersey.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -