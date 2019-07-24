Services
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Leo's R.C. Church
324 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ
Elmwood Park - Gary Covello, 65, of Somerset, formerly of Elmwood Park, died on Monday June 24, 2019. Born in Paterson, he was raised in Elmwood Park before settling in Somerset. He graduated from Elmwood Park High School and attended Northeastern University. He was a salesman in the automobile industry.

Devoted son of Sylvia (nee Bruni) Covello and the late Salvatore "Sam", loving father of Gary Vincent, Jena Marie and Mathew Joseph, dear brother of the late Kevin S., also survived by other relatives.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday July 27th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Leo's R.C. Church 324 Market Street, Elmwood Park, N.J. 07407.
