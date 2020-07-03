Gary G. GoodellRiver Vale - Gary G. Goodell, 68, of River Vale, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Beloved husband of 46 years to Judith (Occhipinti) Goodell. Devoted father of Jason (Amy), Daniel (Allison), Mathew and Joseph. Loving Grandfather of Evan, Brayden, Ella, Jake and Dean. Gary is lovingly remembered by his Father in law, John Occchipinti, Sr., sisters in law, Patricia (Occhipinti) Prinzi, Robin Occhipinti, Tara (Occhipinti) Munroe and brothers in law, Allen Prinzi,Timothy Occhipinti and Robert Baumann, Sr., as well as many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by loving parents, George Goodell, Sr. and Violet (Johnson) Goodell and siblings, Janet (Goodell) Welfel, George Goodell, Jr. and his wife Carol (Blauvelt) Goodell and Joan (Goodell) Baumann. He lived in River Vale for over 60 years. Pascack Valley High School graduate in 1971. Gary was a lifelong tradesman. He started his career as a plumber spending 23 years with Van Natta Mechanical and more recently as a shop manager with Freedom Air. In his early years, he was a Junior Fireman from 1968-1973 before being accepted as a member of the River Vale Fire Department in 1973. Gary has been a member of Glenwood Rod and Gun Club since 1995. Gary unconditionally loved his wife, Judith and enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his Harley, and spending time with loved ones. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Tuesday, July 7 from 4-8 pm at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood. A celebration of Gary's life and faith will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 8 at 11:00 am. The interment will follow at George Washington Cemetery, 234 Paramus Road, Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glenwood Rod & Gun Club c/o Gregory Goodell, 440 Cedar Lane, River Vale, NJ 07675 or River Vale Fire Department, 330 River Vale Road, River Vale NJ 07675, attention: River Vale Association.