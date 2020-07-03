1/
Gary G. Goodell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary G. Goodell

River Vale - Gary G. Goodell, 68, of River Vale, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Beloved husband of 46 years to Judith (Occhipinti) Goodell. Devoted father of Jason (Amy), Daniel (Allison), Mathew and Joseph. Loving Grandfather of Evan, Brayden, Ella, Jake and Dean. Gary is lovingly remembered by his Father in law, John Occchipinti, Sr., sisters in law, Patricia (Occhipinti) Prinzi, Robin Occhipinti, Tara (Occhipinti) Munroe and brothers in law, Allen Prinzi,

Timothy Occhipinti and Robert Baumann, Sr., as well as many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by loving parents, George Goodell, Sr. and Violet (Johnson) Goodell and siblings, Janet (Goodell) Welfel, George Goodell, Jr. and his wife Carol (Blauvelt) Goodell and Joan (Goodell) Baumann. He lived in River Vale for over 60 years. Pascack Valley High School graduate in 1971. Gary was a lifelong tradesman. He started his career as a plumber spending 23 years with Van Natta Mechanical and more recently as a shop manager with Freedom Air. In his early years, he was a Junior Fireman from 1968-1973 before being accepted as a member of the River Vale Fire Department in 1973. Gary has been a member of Glenwood Rod and Gun Club since 1995. Gary unconditionally loved his wife, Judith and enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his Harley, and spending time with loved ones. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Tuesday, July 7 from 4-8 pm at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood. A celebration of Gary's life and faith will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 8 at 11:00 am. The interment will follow at George Washington Cemetery, 234 Paramus Road, Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glenwood Rod & Gun Club c/o Gregory Goodell, 440 Cedar Lane, River Vale, NJ 07675 or River Vale Fire Department, 330 River Vale Road, River Vale NJ 07675, attention: River Vale Association.

Becker-funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Becker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
2016640292
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved