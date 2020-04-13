|
|
Gary J. Baptist
Bergenfield - Gary J. Baptist, 71 years old, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, due to complications from Alzheimer's and COVID-19. Gary was born on February 25, 1949, in South Beloit, Illinois, where he was raised.
Gary is survived by his wife of 40 years, Claire (Roithmayr) Baptist; his children Andrea and her husband Robert Waskiewicz; Suzanne and her fiancé Justin Ferro; and Ethan and his wife Alexandra Barikian. He is also survived by grandsons, Darren and Maddox Baptist-Waskiewicz.
Gary was a man of many passions particularly in the area of DIY. There weren't many things he wouldn't try to build or repair. He served for four years with the Peace Corps in Ghana, West Africa as a math and science teacher. He was a long time IT Systems Analyst and a locally renowned IAABO Certified Basketball Official who especially enjoyed refereeing Special Olympic tournaments.
Gary was a strong supporter and advocate for organ and tissue donation. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the NJ Sharing Network Foundation, 691 Central Avenue, New Providence, NJ 07974 or at www.NJSharingNetwork.org/Contribute.
A celebration of Gary's life will be held this summer.