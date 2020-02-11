|
Gary Joachim
Myrtle Beach - Gary R. Joachim, 61, of Myrtle Beach, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Gary was a lifelong resident of Wyckoff before retiring to Myrtle Beach in 2011. Gary was a police officer for Township of Wyckoff for 25 years retiring at the rank of Sergeant in 2006. He was also a member of the Wyckoff Fire Department, and the Wyckoff Lions Club. After moving to Myrtle Beach, Gary worked for Avis/ Budget at the Myrtle Beach Airport. Gary's infectious spirit brought joy to everyone's life. He was kind, caring, honest, genuine and served his community with dedication. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, son and grandfather. His everlasting smile will be engrained in the hearts of many. Gary is survived by his loving wife Jane, his children: Amanda Rose and her husband Andrew and Christopher and his wife Stacey; his grandchildren: Henry, Mia and Nicholas, his dogs Molly and Maggie and his siblings: Cindy, Greg and his wife Maryanne. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Virginia Leach, and his extended family members: Beverly and Robert MacKay, Cheryl and Jeffery Leach, Ginger Leach and numerous nieces and nephews. Gary is predeceased by his mother Lillian (2019) and father Robert (2009). The family will receive friends from 2:00pm to 6:00pm on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gary's memory can be made to the The Wyckoff PBA Local 261, PO Box 13, Wyckoff, NJ 07481 or The Wyckoff Fire Company #2, 180 Wyckoff Ave, Wyckoff, NJ 07481.