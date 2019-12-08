Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Tufaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary M. Tufaro Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary M. Tufaro Sr. Obituary
Gary M. Tufaro, Sr.

Lodi - Gary M. Tufaro, Sr., 65, of Lodi on December 7, 2019. Born in Lodi he was a lifelong resident. Gary was a Purchasing Agent for Kampco Supply Corp. in Brooklyn, NY for 35 years. He is a retired member of the Lodi Fire Department, Truck Company and was past President and Assistant Engineer. He loved always giving to and Special Olympics USA. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Helen Tufaro. Beloved wife of Janet (nee Pisaturo). Devoted father of Gary Michael Tufaro, Jr. and girlfriend Peggy of Lodi, Joseph Tufaro and wife Helena of Lincoln Park, Kellie-Anne Frey and husband Jason of Wind Gap, PA and Steven Christopher Tufaro and girlfriend Emily of Lodi. Loving grandfather of eight grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many family members. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation and Chapel Service on Tuesday from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi. Private cremation to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lodi Fire Department, 1 Memorial Dr., Lodi, NJ 07644. Directions/Condolences www.santangelofuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -