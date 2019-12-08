|
Gary M. Tufaro, Sr.
Lodi - Gary M. Tufaro, Sr., 65, of Lodi on December 7, 2019. Born in Lodi he was a lifelong resident. Gary was a Purchasing Agent for Kampco Supply Corp. in Brooklyn, NY for 35 years. He is a retired member of the Lodi Fire Department, Truck Company and was past President and Assistant Engineer. He loved always giving to and Special Olympics USA. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Helen Tufaro. Beloved wife of Janet (nee Pisaturo). Devoted father of Gary Michael Tufaro, Jr. and girlfriend Peggy of Lodi, Joseph Tufaro and wife Helena of Lincoln Park, Kellie-Anne Frey and husband Jason of Wind Gap, PA and Steven Christopher Tufaro and girlfriend Emily of Lodi. Loving grandfather of eight grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many family members. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation and Chapel Service on Tuesday from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi. Private cremation to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lodi Fire Department, 1 Memorial Dr., Lodi, NJ 07644. Directions/Condolences www.santangelofuneralhome.com