Gary P. Matala
Rochelle Park - Gary P. Matala, 70 of Rochelle Park, passed away on August 14, 2020. Born and raised in Lodi, he went to Lodi High School and received a programming degree, but never used his computer skills. Before retiring in 2012 he was a postal carrier with USPS Paramus office since 1969. He was a 50-year member of the NALC Branch 38 Union in Springfield. From 2012 until present Gary was a train conductor for Bergen County's Van Saun Park. Gary recently joined the Lodi Moose Lodge 1971 and was their newest member. He loved playing golf and watching Sports (he could quote the most trivial of sports statistics and players). Passed the time by reading the obituary in the newspaper, going food shopping and yard work. Overly critical of going out to eat since his wife cooked better than some of the restaurants. Predeceased by his parents Nicholas and Jean May Matala. Beloved husband of Josephine (nee Ferrara). Devoted father of Geena Matala. Loving brother of James and wife Kristina and Thomas and wife Robin Matala. Cherished by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday 10:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi for a 10:30 AM Chapel Service. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation Tuesday 3:00-7:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105