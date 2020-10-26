1/
Gary V. Colletti
Gary V. Colletti

Boonton - Gary V. Colletti, 63 of Boonton, passed away October 24, 2020.

Gary is lovingly survived by his wife Loretta; his parents Matthew and Mildred; his sisters Cynthia Kruser and her husband Douglas, and Donna Wagner and her husband William; his brother and sister in laws Eileen and Jim MacDermid, and Kevin Clifford; he is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews Jamie, Ed, Jesse, and Matt MacDermid; Laura and Brian Kruser; Matthew, Melissa and Julia Wagner. For full obituary and service information please go to www.scanlanfuneral.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
