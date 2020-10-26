Gary V. Colletti
Boonton - Gary V. Colletti, 63 of Boonton, passed away October 24, 2020.
Gary is lovingly survived by his wife Loretta; his parents Matthew and Mildred; his sisters Cynthia Kruser and her husband Douglas, and Donna Wagner and her husband William; his brother and sister in laws Eileen and Jim MacDermid, and Kevin Clifford; he is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews Jamie, Ed, Jesse, and Matt MacDermid; Laura and Brian Kruser; Matthew, Melissa and Julia Wagner. For full obituary and service information please go to www.scanlanfuneral.com