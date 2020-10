Or Copy this URL to Share

Gary W. Barber



Englewood - Gary W. Barber, 65 Beloved husband of the late Janet. Cherished father to Gary Jr. and his wife Sandra. Grandfather to Brianna and Andrew. His charm and charisma will continue to enlighten us always.









