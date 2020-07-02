1/
Gary W. Mather
Gary W. Mather

Washington Township - Mather, Gary W., age 76 of Washington Township, NJ, formerly of Teaneck, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 … with his loving wife by his side.

Beloved husband of Anita (nee Brunkhorst). Devoted father of Steven and his wife Collette & Brian. Loving grandfather of Tori, Paden and Logan. Loving uncle to Kathy Slack.

Gary was the owner/operator of Bischoff's Confectionery in Teaneck, NJ and was proud to be married for over 52 years. He was dearly loved by his family and will be missed by all his customers that faithfully and frequently came to Bischoff's.

Friends and family are invited for visitation this Friday, from 10am - 12pm at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Road, Teaneck. Following his visitation, a private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Gary's name to the American Diabetes Association, P.O Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or at diabetes.org/donate For more information and to view Gary's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com




Published in The Record/Herald News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
201-836-0202
