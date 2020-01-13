|
Gary Walecki
Paterson - Gary Walecki, 55, of Paterson, NJ passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was born in Paterson and lived there his entire life. He attended St. Gerard's School and Don Bosco Tech High School, both in Paterson. He was previously employed as a maintenance worker at the Y.M.H.A. in Wayne, NJ. Devoted son of the late Eleanor Timmons (nee DeFeo) and the late Charles Walecki. Dear brother of the late Charles and John Walecki. Loving nephew of the late Marie J. DeFeo. He is also survived by his cousins, Lisa Guarente-Hogan and her husband Stephen and Glenn and Ralph Guarente. Funeral from DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ on Friday at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy at St. Gerard Majella R.C, Church, Paterson, NJ at 10 AM. Cremation is private. Visiting is on Thursday from 5-8 PM. www.delozito.com