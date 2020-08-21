1/
Gaudenzia "Nancy" (Picinich) Pisani
1952 - 2020
Gaudenzia "Nancy" Pisani (nee Picinich)

Fairview - 68, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Beloved wife of 46 years to Mauro Pisani. Loving mother of Rosemarie Mele and her husband Goachim "Jack", and Anthony Pisani. Cherished grandmother of Luke, Nicolette and Matthew Mele. Adored aunt of several nieces and nephews. She was born in Camogli, Italy on August 16, 1952 to the late Nicolo and Maria Picinich who were originally from the Croatian islands of Srakane and Susak respectively. On December 30, 1955, her family arrived in the United States from Italy and resided in Hoboken, followed by North Bergen before moving to Fairview. She was an administrative assistant before becoming a homemaker. Funeral from McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park, NJ, on Monday August 24, 2020, at 9:15AM. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church, 395 Delano Place, Fairview, NJ, at 10AM, limit of 50 people. Entombment to follow in Fairview Mausoleum, Fairview, NJ, limit of 25 people inside mausoleum. Visiting hours on Sunday, from 3-7 PM with limitations of no more than 50 people at one time at McCorry Brothers Funeral Home, 780 Anderson Avenue, Cliffside Park, NJ. For information and directions, please visit www.mccorrybrothers.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
McCorry Brothers
AUG
24
Funeral
09:15 AM
McCorry Brothers
AUG
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-1220
