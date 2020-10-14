Gay A. Sala (nee Ribaudo)
Saddle Brook - Gay A. Sala (nee Ribaudo), 84, of Saddle Brook, passed away on October 10, 2020. She was a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church in Saddle Brook. Beloved wife of the late William A. "Bill" Sala. Loving aunt Frank Schultz and wife Denisse, Doreen Marshall and husband Dan, and Katherine Schultz. Cherished great-aunt of A.J., Max, Joshua, and Francesca. Dear sister of Doris Schultz. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday, 10:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church for an 11:00 AM Funeral Mass. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation Thursday 6:00-9:00 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com