1/
Gay A. (Ribaudo) Sala
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gay A. Sala (nee Ribaudo)

Saddle Brook - Gay A. Sala (nee Ribaudo), 84, of Saddle Brook, passed away on October 10, 2020. She was a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church in Saddle Brook. Beloved wife of the late William A. "Bill" Sala. Loving aunt Frank Schultz and wife Denisse, Doreen Marshall and husband Dan, and Katherine Schultz. Cherished great-aunt of A.J., Max, Joshua, and Francesca. Dear sister of Doris Schultz. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday, 10:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church for an 11:00 AM Funeral Mass. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation Thursday 6:00-9:00 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral
10:00 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved