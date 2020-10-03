Gaye Lona Gould
Gaye Lona Gould, 60, our beautiful daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, cousin, and friend, died September 5, 2020 in Phoenix.
Born in Jersey City to Linda Ringel and Philip Gould, Gaye graduated from Paramus High School (1977) and attended Arizona State University in Tempe, graduating Magna Cum Laude (1981) with a B.A. in Journalism. Gaye served as President of the ASU Chapter of The Society of Professional Journalists, was a Sigma Delta Chi journalism award winner, and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society.
After working for The Phoenix Gazette, Gaye entered the College of Law at ASU, graduating Magna Cum Laude (1986). She was a member of the Student Bar Association, the Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity, the Order of the Coif, received the American Jurisprudence Award and was on Law Review. Gaye served as an intern at the US Court of Appeals in San Francisco and had a one-year clerkship at the Arizona Supreme Court before joining the law firm of Sacks Tierney as an associate.
Gaye met her husband, Peter Hogan, while at law school. When Peter decided to attend medical school in Philadelphia, Gaye joined a law firm there. They moved to Tucson for Peter's second year at the University of Arizona School of Medicine before returning to Phoenix for his remaining two years of medical school and residency. In 1992, Gaye and Peter were married. Subsequently, Peter took a position with the Navajo Health Foundation Hospital in Ganado, AZ, where Gaye contributed her legal expertise by writing grants for the medical center. They left Ganado after two years, moving to Wickenburg, AZ, along with their three-month-old daughter, Berit Shea Gould Hogan. After another year, the family moved back to Phoenix for good. Gaye returned to Sacks Tierney, where she worked for over two decades and become a partner. She also volunteered for several worthy causes, including serving on the board of the Heritage Heights community where she lived.
Gaye and Peter shared a love for travel, the outdoors, hiking, camping, kayaking, and bird watching, recently traveling to Africa in search of birds and Big Cats, and Peru on a birding adventure which took them from Lima, over the Andes, and down the Dios de Madre River into the Amazon Basin. They loved being with friends and going to restaurants, concerts, museums, and movies, as well as taking care of their four rescue cats and their two seventeen-year-old desert tortoises.
Gaye is survived by her husband of 28 years, Dr. Peter Hogan, and daughter, Berit, of Phoenix, parents Linda and Philip Gould of Paramus, her brother Mark Gould, his wife, Meg, and their daughter, Margeaux, of Weehawken. A memorial service to celebrate Gaye's life will be announced in the future.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to one of these organizations that Gaye supported: Sierra Club, National Audubon Society, Southern Poverty Law Center, or American Cancer Society
