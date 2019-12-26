|
|
Gaye Rowens, 76, of Little Falls, passed away on December 24, 2019. Born in Paterson she was a lifelong resident of Little Falls. A hairdresser for Hair Designs in Clifton for many years, Gaye was a member of the Valley Seniors, Clifton.
Beloved wife for 43 years of Frank. Devoted mother of Alyson Sannicandro and her husband Larry of North Caldwell. Loving "Meemaw" of Nicholas. Dear sister of Jack Corbett.
Visiting Saturday 2-6 PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Cremation will be private. www.ShookFH.com