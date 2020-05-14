Gelsomina "Mina" Costagliola
North Haledon - Gelsomina "Mina" Costagliola (nee Luciano) 96, of North Haledon, NJ passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born in Paterson, NJ and has lived in North Haledon since 1977. For Mina being a homemaker for her family was her most important job. She was a parishioner of Blessed Sacrament R.C. Church in Paterson and a member of the Blessed Sacrament Seniors. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas A. Costagliola. Devoted mother of Marlene Costagliola, Carol Stolarz and her husband Edward, Lois Costagliola and her husband Robert Long and Nicholas Costagliola and his fiance Susan Harvey. Dear sister of Dora Luciano and the late Louise Testa, Josephine Silvestri and Carmela Noorigan. Loving grandmother of Lauren Stolarz-Perez and her husband Brendan, Edward Stolarz, III and his wife JoAnne, Stephanie Anne Long and Jessica Marie Long. Cherished grandmother of Mason Nicholas Stolarz, Cayden Joseph Perez and Mia Paige Stolarz. All services were held privately. Memorial gifts to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be appreciated. www.delozito.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
(973) 942-2144
