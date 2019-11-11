|
Gelsomina Micco (nee Morelli),
East Rutherford - Gelsomina Micco (nee Morelli), "Miminella", 81, of East Rutherford since 1957, passed away at home on November 10, 2019. She was born in Maiorano Di Monte, Italy and came to the U.S.A. in 1957. Prior to retiring in 1989, she was a seamstress for 40 years. Gelsomina was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church. She enjoyed playing the organ at home and sewing. Beloved wife of the late Angelo Micco. Loving mother of Angelina Lisa Micco and Vincenzo Angelo Micco. Cherished grandmother of Krystle Ann Formica Colon and her husband Carlos and Melissa Marie Formica. Dear sister of Pasquale Morelli, Teodosio Morelli and the late Mario Morelli and Giovannina Morelli. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 9:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 9:30 AM. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Thursday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 425 Eagle Rock Ave., Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068 or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.