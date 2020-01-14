|
|
Gemma Micelli (nee Colao)
Paramus - Gemma Micelli (nee Colao), of Paramus, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the age of 85 years. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she lived in Ridgewood for many years where she was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Devoted mother of Helen Dumont of Upper Saddle River, Laura DiBenedetto and Theresa Perls of Hackensack. Cherished grandmother of 6 grandchildren. Dearest sister of Anne Colao of Brooklyn and Ben Colao of Staten Island. Arrangements entrusted to G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, Hackensack. Further information visit gentilefuneralsevice.com