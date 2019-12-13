|
Gene Azzalina 89, of Elmwood Park formerly of Hasbrouck Heights and Lodi passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Born in Passaic to the late Roy and Vivian Azzalina. Gene was an Army veteran of the Korean War where he served as a Corporal and a Medic and was a former member of the V.F.W. Post in Lodi and the American Legion Post in Elmwood Park. Before retiring, he was a Realtor and owner of Centennial Real Estate in Elmwood Park and previously, he was a lineman for P.S.E.&G. Gene served as President of the Central Bergen Board of Realtors, the New Jersey Association of Realtors in 1993 and the Multiple Listing Service in Central Bergen in 1979 and 1980. He was a former member of the B.P.O.Elks Lodge 1962 in Hasbrouck Heights. Former husband of Doris Forte and his longtime companion the late Ellen Kummer. Devoted father of Debra Pastuszak and her husband Billy and Dar Lyn Savage and her husband Kenny. Loving grandfather of Kevin Dommenge and his wife Sabrina, Lindsey Waddell and her husband Chris, Scott Dommenge, Ryan Miller and Kyle Miller. Cherished great grandfather of Adam, Eivor, Jack and Emily. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Monday, December 16th at 8:30 AM. Funeral Liturgy from St. Joseph's R.C. Church Lodi at 9:30 AM. Entombment following at St. Nicholas Mausoleum, Lodi. Visitation Sunday, December 15th from 2-5 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to the or to would be appreciated.