Gene Buono
Passaic - Gene Buono of Passaic NJ passed at Hunterdon Care Center on Sunday April 12, 2020, he was 92. Born in New Kensington, PA. He worked in his father's monument shop designing, carving and sand blasting tombstones. His creative artistic skills were honed there. Upon graduation he attended the Pittsburgh School of Fine Arts. He later became a machinist working for Westinghouse, receiving a security clearance while making parts and assemblies for our first nuclear submarine, The Nautilus. He sometimes would interact with US Navy inspectors fielding production questions. Gene met and married Catherine Baldanza of Passaic NJ after meeting while vacationing with their families in Atlantic City, NJ. They lived in PA until 1957, they then moved back to Passaic. Gene continued working as a machinist for many years until he opened his own small service business. After age 65, Gene became a Passaic School Crossing Guard into his eighties. It was a job that gave him a great deal of pleasure, his most enjoyable job. Gene continued his love for art using inks, pastels and oil painting. He was also a sculptor in clay. Gene also was active in the Boy Scouts helping several of his troops attain Eagle status. His wife Catherine pre-deceased him in 1996, they were married for 46 years. Also pre-deceasing him a brother Rudy of PA. He is survived by his son Jim Buono, and wife Ann of Tewksbury NJ, his daughter Sarina Buono of Flemington,NJ & son Robert Buono and wife Ali of Three Bridges, NJ and a sister Lydia ( Buono) Berkoben of Las Vegas, NV. Gene had three grandchildren, Jason, Kristal and James and one great grandchild, Sophia. Gene was buried on April 15 along side his wife Catherine at a private family ceremony under the direction of Allwood Funeral Home. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. www.allwoodfunerhome.com