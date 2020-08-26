Gene J. Crediford



Ringwood - Gene J. Crediford, age 86, died peacefully at his home in Ringwood, NJ on August 23, 2020 following a long fight with bone marrow disease. He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Ann H. Crediford, and survived by his daughters, Cassie (Jason) Lukasiewicz and Susan Koenig, and grandchildren, Justin and Jeremy Lukasiewicz, Sarah and Tracy Koenig.



Born in Butler, PA on December 1, 1933, Gene was a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He served in the US Army during the Cold War Era, stationed in Nuremberg, Germany. He received a BA from West Virginia University, an MA from University of Maryland, and an MFA from Ohio University. After 20 years as a Professor of Photography at the University of South Carolina, he moved to Ringwood to be near his family. His book Those Who Remain: A Photographer's Memoir of South Carolina Indians was published in 2009. His next book in the series, The Nuremberg Chronicles: A Professor's Fictionalized Memoir, is not yet published. Gene has a collection of photographs in the National Anthropological Archives of the Smithsonian Institution and was James Dickey's photographer during the Deliverance author's residency at USC. Besides being a proud dad and grandpa, Gene was a unique and special human being. He was an original hippie who owned several VW vans, ate a mostly vegetarian diet, and loved the planet Earth. He will be remembered for his colorful storytelling, raucous butterfly garden, and the highly disorganized darkrooms he kept over many decades as a photographer.



A memorial service will be held at a future date. Funeral arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell, N.J.









