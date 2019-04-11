Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
Ridgefield - Pennino, Gene, M., age 67, of Fairview, formerly of Ridgefield, on Tuesday April 9, 2019. Born in Hackensack and was the owner of Gene Michael Designs of Glen Rock. He was a proud Veteran of the US Coast Guard. Beloved husband of Patricia Pennino (nee: Deer). Devoted father of Dana Rowell. Dear stepfather of Robert Gioia, Michael Gioia and Jackie Ferrantino. Adored grandfather of Peyton, Emma, Ryan, Michael, Gigi, and LJ. Cherished brother of Scott, Bruce and Del Pennino. The family will receive their friends on Saturday 12-3 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". Funeral service Saturday at 3:00 PM. For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
