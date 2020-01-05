|
Genesio J. Vicini
River Vale - Genesio John Vicini, of River Vale, NJ passed away peacefully on January 3rd, 2020 with his loving wife Peg and their three children at his bedside. He was 91 years old.
Known as "Gino" to his friends and "Pop Pop" to his grandkids, Genesio was born in New York City and moved to River Vale in 1964. A three-time decorated veteran of the Korean War, he spent his entire career in the service of others. He worked as a police officer for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for 21 years and then continued his public service at the Englewood, NJ Post Office for another 20 years. Over the course of those years, Gino embodied a spirit of warmth and good humor that endeared him to his colleagues and friends. He was generous and kind to everyone, and a solid friend you could count on no matter what.
That spirit survives on with his devoted family. He was predeceased by his brother Bennie of Yonkers, NY. He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Peggy Vicini, by their children Blaise (Stefanie), Mary, and Lisa, by his 5 wonderful grandchildren, and by a large extended family including cousins, nephews, nieces, and in-laws that he treated like his own. Gino was a proud and protective husband, father and grandfather.
He raised a family. He fought a war. He worked for 40 years serving the public. He was a good man, a spiritual man, and he lived a full life. And we'll all miss him very much.
The family will be having visitation hours from 2-4pm and 6-8pm Thursday January 9th at the Becker Funeral Home of Westwood, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, January 10th at 11:00am at St Pius X Church in Old Tappan, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Gino's name to .