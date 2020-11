Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Genetta's life story with friends and family

Share Genetta's life story with friends and family

Genetta Humes



Hackensack - GENETTA HUMES - of Hackensack on November 22, 2020. Beloved mother of Monica Humes, Monique Humes, Jasmine Humes, Karen Brown, Dwayne, Kenneth and Harold Humes. Also, survived by 7 siblings, 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation 5-7pm Sunday, November 29, at Earl I. Jones Funeral Home, 305 First St., Hackensack. Funeral Services and Interment Enfield, NC.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store