Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richards Funeral Home
Riverdale, NJ
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Richards Funeral Home
Riverdale, NJ
Interment
Following Services
Pompton Reformed Church cemetery
Geneva (Moore) Maletsky


1932 - 2019
Geneva (Moore) Maletsky Obituary
Geneva (Moore) Maletsky

Pompton Lakes - Geneva (Moore) Maletsky 86, passed away at home on July 15, 2019. Born in Louisville, KY in 1932, Geneva graduated from PLHS in 1950, earned a nursing degree from Monmouth Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, and then moved to Pompton Lakes in 1954 where she became an active and contributing resident. Geneva is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Dr. Evan Maletsky. Dear to her heart and most important was her extended Maletsky family of four children, Mark, Kerry, Janine, and Lorin, their four spouses, Fran, Kris, John, and Becky, nine loving grandchildren, Justin, Kiernan, Kristin, Kyla, Jonathan, Jackson, Evan, Belzimere, and Kiera, plus two new great-granddaughters, Sawyer and Evangeline. Geneva shared her abundant energy and many talents with the Pompton Lakes community through both Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts, Woman's Club, Doll Club and Quilting Guild, plus the Chilton Medical Center Auxiliary. She was a long-time active member of the Pompton Reformed Church. She loved reading, sewing, traveling. She loved crafts, word games, giraffes. She loved people. Visitation 4:00 to 8:00 PM Friday, July 19 at Richards Funeral Home in Riverdale, NJ. Service 10:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home followed by interment at the Pompton Reformed Church cemetery. A repast will be held at the church at noon. All of Geneva's family and friends are welcome to come celebrate a life well lived. In lieu of flowers, as per Geneva's wishes, donations can be made to one of the following: Geneva Maletsky Memorial Scholarship fund (PLHS Scholarship fund), US Committee for UNICEF, or the . www.richardsfuneralhome.com
