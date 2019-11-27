|
|
Genevieve B. Wells
Totowa - Wells, Genevieve B. - (nee: Dowling) 96, lifelong resident of Totowa passed away peacefully with her family by her side on November 25, 2019. Beloved wife of 73 years to the late Walter C.J. Wells (2019). Loving mother of 11 children - Bernadette Dockray, Jane & Rich Reardon, Walter Wells, Bonnie and Nelson Romaine, Bryan and Robin Wells, Timothy and Luba Wells, Jeffry and Barbara Wells, Cindy and Glenn Thomson, Laure and Casey Meyer, Roy and Nancy Wells and Chad and Kim Wells, loving grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren. Gen was employed during WW II at Dupont, packing munitions, and contributing to the war effort on the home front. Married shortly after the war ended, Gen spent many years happily raising children, and in her mid-forties fulfilled a lifelong dream of going back to school to become a nurse, working for Visiting Health Services of Passaic Valley for 18 years. Afterwards, she continued to volunteer at local blood pressure clinics for many years. She was a parishioner of St. James R.C. Church and a member of the Rosary Altar Society. Gen enjoyed yearly family vacations in Maine, and after retirement loved traveling with her husband to many National Parks. Gen was an avid reader who was thrilled to have been named Patron of the Year at the Totowa Public Library in 2015. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home 111 Union Blvd., Totowa on Wednesday at 9:45 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. James R.C. Church, Totowa at 10:30 AM. Interment will take place on Thursday at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown at 11:30 AM. Friends may visit on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Borough of Totowa Public Library, 537 Totowa Road, Totowa, New Jersey 07512, would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.