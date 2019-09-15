|
Genevieve Buongiorno
Gulf Stream, FL - Genevieve Buongiorno of Edgewater, NJ and Boynton Beach, Fl passed peacefully, in the arms of her son, stepping through the Gates of Heaven on August 23rd, 2019. Born on August 14th, 1932 in West New York, NJ to Rosario and Josephine Iacono. Baptized at The Church of Our Lady of Libera in West New York, NJ on October 16th, 1932. An avid writer, she was awarded the Palmer Method Certificate of Business Writing on January 17th, 1945 and graduated West New York Memorial High School on June 21st, 1950.
Loving mother, Spiritualist, Creative Entrepreneur, Parapsychologist, Marketeer, Published Journalist, Radio Show Host, Boutique Owner, Psychic Astrologer with a unique skill set of combining her vast talents to find & operate Geni Baris Cosmetics, Magic in Make-up.
Thriving under her professional name, Geni Baris, she wrote nationally syndicated horoscopes & awed many TV, film & political personalities during the 70's & 80's, such as George Plimpton, Jennifer O'Neill, Dione Warwick & Julio Inglese, with in depth analysis & parapsychic perception.
Broadcasting her own radio show from Miami's Queen's Collection Boutique at the Carriage House, she co-hosted "Head to Toe Show TV," with Steve Martino and appeared consistently on the Miami circuit while contributing a weekly editorial in the Community Reporter of Miami Beach.
Joan Klein, reporter for the Miami Beach Sun Reporter, referred to Genevieve as, "The most exciting personality to hit Miami Beach in over a decade."
Featured in the Coral Springs Courier, The Daily Sun Reporter, Hudson Dispatch, Bergen Record, TV Facts & Gannet Westchester Journal. She appeared on Broadway at the coveted Mark Hellinger Theatre.
Geni assisted Dade County prosecutors with the retrieval of an abducted child in the late 70's.
She bravely trail-blazed & advocated for acceptance of Parapsychology while mentoring some of today's most prominent Parapsychic practitioners & Mediums. Recognized as an Ordained Minister of the Universal Life Church, 1983.
After the loss of her eldest son in 1991, she dedicated much of her time & energy to Spiritual Healing & grief counseling, preaching "Enlightenment comes from the mind and that your mind is your destiny."
The family thanks Cliff Fedor, Stacey Rybak, and Trust Bridge Home Hospice for loving care & recognizes Ms. Jacobs for dutiful service.
Genevieve was preceded in death by her parents Josephine & Rosario, her son Francis J. Buongiorno and husband Frank J. Buongiorno, Anita Jacobs, caregiver, & son-in-law William J. Lucia. She is survived by her son Jeffrey Buongiorno of Gulf Stream, Fl, daughter Michele B. Lucia, sister Suzanne Herder, nephew, William Herder, nieces, Linda Tivy & Donna Herder & grandchildren Francesca & William Lucia.
A Celebration of Genevieve's life will be held on October 12th in Gulf Stream, Fl.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Genevieve Buongiorno to the at www.dementiasociety.org/donate