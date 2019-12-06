Services
Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel
W-150 State Route 4 (East)
Paramus, NJ 07652
(201) 843-9090
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
Old Montefiore Cemetery
St. Albans
Queens, NJ
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Old Montefiore Cemetery
St. Albans
Queens, NJ
View Map
Genevieve ("Gert") Geller

Genevieve ("Gert") Geller Obituary
Genevieve ("Gert") Geller

Pompton Plains - Genevieve ("Gert") Geller, 95, of Pompton Plains, NJ, formerly of Fair Lawn, NJ, died peacefully surrounded by family on December 5, 2019. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, inspiration and kindred spirit of 60 years, Milton, her mother, Sarah, father, Morris, and her six brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children and grandchildren: Pamela Harris, with her husband, Dennis, and sons, Jason Harris, with his wife Crystal, and Adam Harris; and Susan Buchwalter, with her husband, Larry, and son Daniel, with his wife, Aimée. The funeral service and burial will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 11:30 at Old Montefiore Cemetery in St. Albans, Queens, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family knows she would be grateful for contributions in her memory to either the Cedar Crest Resident Care Fund at 1 Cedar Crest Drive, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444, Att'n: Philanthropy Department or (www.michaeljfox.org/donate).
