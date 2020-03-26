Services
Kamienski Funeral Home
207 Ray Street
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 779-1967
Genevieve "Jennie" Kupchak


1932 - 2020
Genevieve "Jennie" Kupchak Obituary
Genevieve "Jennie" Kupchak

Woodcliff Lake - Genevieve (Dobrowolski) Kupchak, 88, of Woodcliff Lake, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Jennie was born and raised in Garfield, moving to Saddle Brook in 1959, settling in Woodcliff Lake in 2016. Jennie worked for Becton Dickinson in Rutherford as a Quality Control Inspector for many years, retiring in 1957. She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Garfield and was a member of the St. Stanislaus Kostka Rosary Society, Saddle Brook Senior Citizens Club and Saddle Brook AARP Chapter 3785. She was an avid golfer and very proud member of the Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton for over 30 years where she was part of the Lady Nine Holers. She also enjoyed spending time with the Knit-Wits Club at the Elmwood Park Senior Center. Jennie was the beloved wife, of 44 years, to the late Walter Kupchak, devoted mother of Kathleen (Kathy) Solotoff and her husband, Steven, of Ramsey and dear sister of the late Lynn Maggio. She will be sorely missed by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial donations to St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church (184 Ray Street Garfield, NJ 07026) or Saddle Brook Volunteer Ambulance Corp (93 Market Street Saddle Brook, NJ 07663) in Genevieve's memory would be kindly appreciated by her family. Funeral services were arranged by Kamienski Funeral Home in Garfield and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
