Services
Moritz Funeral Home
348 Closter Dock Rd.
Closter, NJ 07624
(201) 768-4200
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Moritz Funeral Home
348 Closter Dock Rd.
Closter, NJ 07624
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:30 PM
Moritz Funeral Home
348 Closter Dock Rd.
Closter, NJ 07624
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Westwood Cemetery
Westwood, NJ
View Map
Genevieve "Jean" LaTourette Obituary
Genevieve "Jean" LaTourette

Cresskill - Genevieve "Jean" LaTourette nee (Ostermann), of Cresskill, 89, passed away December 29, 2019. Genevieve was a crossing guard for the town of Demarest. Predeceased by her beloved husband Gilbert. She is survived by her devoted sons Kenneth and William and his wife Regina. Cherished grandchildren, Kenneth Jr. and his wife Tracy, Robert and his wife Bethanie, and Stephen and his fiancé Lyndsay. Adored great grandchildren Braeden, Aubrey, Addison and Rowan. Also survived by her devoted nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her twin sister Gladys Muller and sister Gwen Macarone. Visiting hours will be Friday, January 3, 2020, from 4- 7 pm with a Funeral Service at 6:30 pm at the Moritz Funeral Home in Closter, NJ. Burial will be 10 am on Saturday, January 4th at Westwood Cemetery in Westwood, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Genevieve may be made to Meals on Wheels North Jersey. Mealsonwheelsnorthjersey.org
