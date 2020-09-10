Genevieve Mae Flynn
Oradell - Genevieve Mae Flynn (nee Hughes) longtime resident of Oradell, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020 at the age of 95. Genevieve's faith was strong, and she dedicated her life to prayer, love, support, and forgiveness while always being a stalwart mother, wife, aunt, sister, and friend. She taught us the values and virtues of goodness and we are eternally grateful. She will live forever in the hearts of her family, including her children David, Christine, Suzanne (Jack Carroll), Sheila (Thomas) Towson, and Charles (Maura), and by her grandchildren Alexander Flynn-Carroll, Katharine Lee Robbins, and (pre-deceased by) Caroline Moore Robbins, Sean, Charles, Terrance Flynn, and Maura Ann DePersis. She has numerous great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Genevieve was predeceased by her husband Charles Berndt Flynn, sisters Marilyn (Robert) Holmes, Eleanor (Daniel) Keegan, and brother Francis J. Hughes, Jr.
Services will be on Monday, September 14, 2020 with a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Oradell, New Jersey. For more information see: www.basralianfuneralhome.com