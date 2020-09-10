1/
Genevieve Mae Flynn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Genevieve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Genevieve Mae Flynn

Oradell - Genevieve Mae Flynn (nee Hughes) longtime resident of Oradell, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020 at the age of 95. Genevieve's faith was strong, and she dedicated her life to prayer, love, support, and forgiveness while always being a stalwart mother, wife, aunt, sister, and friend. She taught us the values and virtues of goodness and we are eternally grateful. She will live forever in the hearts of her family, including her children David, Christine, Suzanne (Jack Carroll), Sheila (Thomas) Towson, and Charles (Maura), and by her grandchildren Alexander Flynn-Carroll, Katharine Lee Robbins, and (pre-deceased by) Caroline Moore Robbins, Sean, Charles, Terrance Flynn, and Maura Ann DePersis. She has numerous great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Genevieve was predeceased by her husband Charles Berndt Flynn, sisters Marilyn (Robert) Holmes, Eleanor (Daniel) Keegan, and brother Francis J. Hughes, Jr.

Services will be on Monday, September 14, 2020 with a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Oradell, New Jersey. For more information see: www.basralianfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved