Genevieve "Chickie" Markowski
Ridgefield & Maywood - Markowski, Genevieve "Chickie" (nee Dougherty), 86, a longtime resident of Ridgefield, recently of Maywood, NJ, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the Late Vincent. Devoted mother of Vincent Markowski & his wife Lorraine and Debra Batch & her husband Charles. Loving nanny of David Batch & his wife Kelly; Brian Markowski & his wife Janet; Paul Markowski & his wife Maria; and Michelle Batch-Kearney & her husband Kenneth. Cherished great-nanny of Thomas, Colette, & Lucas. Chickie was most passionate about her family and her favorite hobbies included crochet, crafting, reading, and playing POGO on the internet. Throughout her marriage she loved to make monthly trips to West Point with her husband, a pleasure she continued even after his passing, as it kindled cherished memories of him. Chickie will be fondly remembered as Ridgefield's unofficial Neighborhood Watch. She will be missed dearly by family and friends.
Visitation Monday, from 3-7pm at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Rd., Teaneck. Service from the funeral home on Tuesday at 9:30, the to St. John the Evangelist RCC, 470 Broad Ave., Leonia, for an 11am Mass of Christian Burial. Private cremation to follow. For more information and to view Chickie's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com