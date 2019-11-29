Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Genevieve Norton Neary

Genevieve Norton Neary Obituary
Genevieve Norton Neary

Westwood - Genevieve Norton Neary, 91, of Westwood, NJ, formerly of Jersey City, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. She was born in Jersey City, NJ to Thomas and Genevieve Norton. Beloved wife of the late John J. Neary. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Jeanne and Jeffrey Freitag, Patricia and Frank Plasencia, Janet Sison. Dear sister of Rev. Thomas J. Norton. Loving grandmother of Jeffrey, Frank, Paul, Joseph, Julian, Jordan and Justin. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Sunday, December 1 from 2-4 and 7-9PM. The Funeral Service celebrating Genevieve's life and faith will be held at the funeral home on Monday, December 2 at 11AM. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, Twp. of Washington, NJ. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. Becker-funeralhome.com
- ADVERTISEMENT -