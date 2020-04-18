|
|
Genevieve V. Ostanek
Pompton Lakes - Genevieve V. Ostanek (nee Smith), 89, a resident of Pompton Lakes, NJ, entered into eternal life on April 9, 2020. Born and raised in Simpson, PA and lived in Clifton, NJ for 49 years. She was predeceased by her husband Albert and son Gerard (Jerry). Beloved mother of Albert and his wife Lisa Acquaire (Franklin Lakes, NJ), Mary Ann Pazler and her husband Thomas (Glen Cover, NY), Patricia Wanas and her husband Michael (Jacksonville, FL), and Diane Krewer and her husband Lawrence (Pompton Lakes, NJ). Proud grandmother of Michael Compitiello and his wife Brittany, Matthew Compitiello, Elizabeth Pazler, Amanda Acquaire, Christine Pazler, Dylan Krewer, Christian Krewer, Connor Krewer, and Emily Acquaire-Ostanek. Great-grandmother of Rylie Danielle Compitiello. Dear sister of Andrew J. Smith (Lancaster, PA). Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Genevieve was a tireless and loving homemaker to her large family. She was a devout woman of Roman Catholic Faith, having been a long-standing parishioner at St. Brendan's R.C. Church in Clifton. Due to current circumstances, services will be private. A memorial service in celebration of Genevieve's life will follow later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. https://www.diabetes.org