1923 - 2020
Gennaro Niglio Obituary
Gennaro Niglio

Gennaro Niglio, 96, formerly of Woodland Park passed away on April 28, 2020. He was born in Salerno, Italy on June 20, 1923 to the late Rafaele and Angelina (Coscia). Before retiring, Gennaro worked as a self employed mason at Kerr, Inc. in Elmwood Park. He was also a parishioner of Our Lady of Pompei Church in Paterson. Gennaro was predeceased by his beloved wife Teresa (Starnella) Niglio until her passing in 2009. He was the cherished father of Angela Baccaro and her husband Antonio, Raffaele Niglio and his wife Rita, Vincenzo Niglio and his wife Millie, and Ornella Muench and her husband Alan. He was the treasured grandfather of nine grandchildren and great grandfather of four. Gennaro was predeceased by many brothers and sisters and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the current restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, Gennaro will be laid to rest privately. More at www.santangelofuneral.com
