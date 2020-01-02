|
Gennaro "Jerry" Tolomeo
Totowa - Tolomeo, Gennaro "Jerry", age 92 of Totowa at rest in Hackensack on January 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ruth (nee Bsarany) Tolomeo (2015). Loving father of Donna Titus and her husband Gary of Wayne, Mark Tolomeo and his wife Stephanie of Totowa and Jerry Tolomeo and his wife Dawn of Totowa. Dear grandfather of Eric Titus and his wife Nicole, Brittany Titus, Amanda Tolomeo, Mark Tolomeo and Gianna Tolomeo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Born in Paterson, he lived in Paterson, before moving to Totowa fifty-two years ago. He was a self-employed Master Plumber for Anthony Tolomeo & Son Plumbing & Heating, Totowa for many years before retiring. Mr. Tolomeo was a parishioner of St. James R.C. Church, Totowa. He was a WW II Navy veteran. He was also a plumbing inspector for Totowa, Little Falls and Clifton. He was a member of the American Legion Post #2111, Totowa and a member of the Riverside Vets. He was also a member of the Totowa Happy Seniors. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, on Monday at 9:00 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. James R.C. Church, Totowa at 9:30 AM. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Mausoleum, Totowa. Friends may visit Sunday 4:00 - 8:00 PM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.