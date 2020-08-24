George A. Kick
Wayne - age 81, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 22, 2020. Previously of Bloomfield, he lived in Wayne for the last 49 years. Mr. Kick was a retired broker employed by Ryan, Beck, and Company, Livingston. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed reading. Mr. Kick was enormously proud of his children and grandchildren. He was also a proud U.S. Navy veteran, who loved God, his family, and his country. He is survived by his wife Mary (Apryasz); children David John and his wife Dina Marie Kick, Jennifer Ann Sawyer and Wayne Bognar; grandchildren, Megan, Jonathan, Emily, Thomas, and Jillian; and his brother Donald and his wife, the late Carole Kick. He was predeceased by parents, Albert and Florence (Mueller). Visiting will be on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 3-7 pm at Moore's Home For Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd, Wayne. The Funeral Mass will be Thursday at 11:00 am at St. Mary's RC Church, 17 Pompton Ave, Pompton Lakes. Memorial donations may be made to: Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, woundedwarriorproject.org