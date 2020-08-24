1/
George A. Kick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George A. Kick

Wayne - age 81, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 22, 2020. Previously of Bloomfield, he lived in Wayne for the last 49 years. Mr. Kick was a retired broker employed by Ryan, Beck, and Company, Livingston. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed reading. Mr. Kick was enormously proud of his children and grandchildren. He was also a proud U.S. Navy veteran, who loved God, his family, and his country. He is survived by his wife Mary (Apryasz); children David John and his wife Dina Marie Kick, Jennifer Ann Sawyer and Wayne Bognar; grandchildren, Megan, Jonathan, Emily, Thomas, and Jillian; and his brother Donald and his wife, the late Carole Kick. He was predeceased by parents, Albert and Florence (Mueller). Visiting will be on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 3-7 pm at Moore's Home For Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd, Wayne. The Funeral Mass will be Thursday at 11:00 am at St. Mary's RC Church, 17 Pompton Ave, Pompton Lakes. Memorial donations may be made to: Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, woundedwarriorproject.org






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
(973) 694-0072
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moore's Home for Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved