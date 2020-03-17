|
|
George A. Liptak
Lakewood - George A. Liptak, 92, of Lakewood passed away March 15, 2020. Born in Passaic, he lived in Clifton before settling in Lakewood. A proud Veteran of the Army Air Corp., George was a Passaic County Sheriff Officer before retiring in 1992.
Beloved husband of the late Claire Liptak who passed away in 2017. Devoted father of George Liptak, Jr. and his wife Donna of North Carolina, Gregory Liptak and his wife Pamela of Clifton and Pamela Salimbene and her husband Thomas of Tewksbury. Loving grandfather of Matthew, Alison, Amanda, Adrienne, Melanie and the late Thomas "T.J.". Cherished great grandfather of 5 great grandchildren.
Visitation Thursday 4-7 PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral service Friday 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment, Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown. www.ShookFH.com