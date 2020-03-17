Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Liptak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George A. Liptak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George A. Liptak Obituary
George A. Liptak

Lakewood - George A. Liptak, 92, of Lakewood passed away March 15, 2020. Born in Passaic, he lived in Clifton before settling in Lakewood. A proud Veteran of the Army Air Corp., George was a Passaic County Sheriff Officer before retiring in 1992.

Beloved husband of the late Claire Liptak who passed away in 2017. Devoted father of George Liptak, Jr. and his wife Donna of North Carolina, Gregory Liptak and his wife Pamela of Clifton and Pamela Salimbene and her husband Thomas of Tewksbury. Loving grandfather of Matthew, Alison, Amanda, Adrienne, Melanie and the late Thomas "T.J.". Cherished great grandfather of 5 great grandchildren.

Visitation Thursday 4-7 PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral service Friday 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment, Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown. www.ShookFH.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -