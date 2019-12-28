Services
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Andrews Hampstead Chapel
Hampstead, NC
1936 - 2019
Hampstead, NC - George A. Sudol, 83, of Hampstead, NC, died December 25, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Life Care Center.

He was born in Cliffside Park, NJ on April 3, 1936, the son of the late Anthony and Katherine Sudol. Also remembered is his wife, Alice Sudol, who preceded him in death in 2012.

Surviving are three children, Brian Sudol and wife Cindy, Elizabeth Beckesh and husband Lawrence, and Timothy Sudol; six grandchildren, Nicole Maharaj and husand Roger, Andrew Sudol, Anthony Sudol, April Beckesh, Cassandra Parker and husband Ryan, and Ian Beckesh; and two great-grandchidren, Giada Maharaj and Vesper Parker.

George was a veteran of the US Army where he served as a paratrooper. He was a mechanical engineer having worked for several companies but he especially enjoyed his retirement. George was an avid outdoorsman who was a Boy Scout leader when his children were young. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, shooting at the gun range as well as traveling.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Andrews Mortuary Hampstead Chapel.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Friday, January 3, 2020 at Andrews Hampstead Chapel.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Life Care Center, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
