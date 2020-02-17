|
|
George Alexiades
George Alexiades, 96, died on January 17, 2020 in his daughter's home in Rhodes Greece. He had a very peaceful death closed his eyes to take a nap and never woke up.
George was born in Aperi Karpathos Greece on November 17,1924 and came to America in 1955 in search of the American dream. With his wife Joy Antimisiaris they had built and ran many diners in northern Jersey. The Clifton Diner, the Wayside Diner,the Pompton Queen Diner,the Princess Diner, and the King George Diner.
George and his wife, who had passed away on January 19 2003 were very active in many Greek American societies and churches.
They had only one child their daughter Hope who married John Stamatiades an attorney in Greece. They have two sons Alexandros and George.
George was buried in his hometown of Aperi Karpathos Greece and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Saint Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church in Paramus.