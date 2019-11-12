|
George Andrew Georgeou
Little Ferry - Georgeou, George Andrew, age 85, of Little Ferry, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. George served his country in the United States Army from 1954 through 1956. Foreman from Matheson Chemical Plant for over 30 years in Carlstadt before retiring. Little Ferry councilman and Police Commissioner. Member of the Little Ferry Hook & Ladder Co. and Little Ferry Planning Board. Beloved husband of the late Catherine (nee Veloce). Cherished father to Judith Nelson and her husband Kenneth, George Georgeou and his wife Kitty and the late Steven Rossi. Loving grandfather to Rita, Jenna, Alyssa, Meghan and Joseph. Dearest brother of Kathleen Carro, and the late Mary Reardon, Hela Volpe, and Barbara Georgeou. He is also leaves behind his devoted caregiver, Shelly Silvera. Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park on Friday, November 15th at 9am. The Funeral Mass will be offered 10am at St. Margaret of Cortona RC Church, Little Ferry. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-8pm. vorheesingwersen.com