Services
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Cortona RC Church
Little Ferry, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Georgeou
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Andrew Georgeou

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Andrew Georgeou Obituary
George Andrew Georgeou

Little Ferry - Georgeou, George Andrew, age 85, of Little Ferry, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. George served his country in the United States Army from 1954 through 1956. Foreman from Matheson Chemical Plant for over 30 years in Carlstadt before retiring. Little Ferry councilman and Police Commissioner. Member of the Little Ferry Hook & Ladder Co. and Little Ferry Planning Board. Beloved husband of the late Catherine (nee Veloce). Cherished father to Judith Nelson and her husband Kenneth, George Georgeou and his wife Kitty and the late Steven Rossi. Loving grandfather to Rita, Jenna, Alyssa, Meghan and Joseph. Dearest brother of Kathleen Carro, and the late Mary Reardon, Hela Volpe, and Barbara Georgeou. He is also leaves behind his devoted caregiver, Shelly Silvera. Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park on Friday, November 15th at 9am. The Funeral Mass will be offered 10am at St. Margaret of Cortona RC Church, Little Ferry. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-8pm. vorheesingwersen.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -