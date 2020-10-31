George Basso
Elmwood Park - Basso, George of Elmwood Pk. passed away on 10/29/2020 at the age of 73, in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. He is survived by the love of his life, Joanne, of 50 yrs. He is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Kimberly Del Console, and her husband, Chuck; son, Paul Basso. Twin brother, Michael Basso, and his wife Donna; grandsons, Justin and Ryan Del Console, and many special family members and friends. George grew up in Wood-Ridge. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Army. Honorably discharge, he went on to earn several business degrees and retired from FIS Data Systems, in Ridgefield, after 30 yrs. as a financial security officer. George enjoyed golfing and spending cherished time with his family. In Honor of George's memory, donations can be made to the John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation, 160 Essex St., Suite 101, Lodi, NJ 07644 (note "for J.T.C.C." in your memo), or visit their website at http://www.hackensackumc.org/services/cancer-care/
.
A memorial celebrating George's life will be held at a later date. Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge, are in charge of the arrangements.