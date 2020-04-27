Services
George Bjorkland Obituary
Franklin Lakes - Artist, George Bjorkland, 89, of Franklin Lakes passed away April 21, 2020. Born in Hartford, Ct, son of George and Evelyn Bjorkland, he was predeceased by his dear sisters, Doris Hall and Corinne Formolo.

George is survived by his loving wife, Mickey and son Marc and by his sister-in-law, Angela Cucuzzella and husband Donald, as well as niece Jessica Ehrlich, husband Jeff; nephew Donald Cucuzzella, wife Holly; and niece Marisa Cucuzzella. He is also survived by cousins Marie Scorca and Geraldine Bowen, husband Bill.

George was a veteran of the Korean War. He studied at the Hartford Art School and the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. After graduation, George taught art at Clarion High School in Pennsylvania. Later moving to New Jersey, he became a freelance illustrator and then in 1970 began exhibiting his paintings. Also, he was a lifetime member of The New Jersey Water Color Society. Although George's main focus all throughout life was his artwork, he had many interests including skiing, tennis and sailing

Arrangements by Vander Plaat Funeral Home, Franklin Lakes, NJ. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory can be made to The New Jersey Water Color Society c/o Maria Payer, 68 Fox Road, Pilesgrove, NJ 08098 or any charity you choose.
