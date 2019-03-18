|
|
George Boughton
Wayne - George Boughton, 90 of Wayne, died Fri., March 15, 2019. He had been an Industrial Arts teacher at Butler High School for thirty-three years before retiring in 1991, and a Master Mason with Little Falls Lodge No. 154.
George is survived by his three children; Glenn (Freddie) of W. Milford, Kenneth (Carol) of Ironia, and Tom (Mary) of Wayne, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Joan (2017), sister Karlene Housell (1986), brother Harold (2004), and by his infant daughter Nancy (1959).
Friends may visit with the family at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home, 567 Ratzer Road, Wayne, on Tue. March 19, 2019 from 4-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM on Wed. March 20 at the funeral home. For more visit www.vandermay.com