Services
Vander May-Wayne Colonial Funeral Home Inc
567 Ratzer Rd
Wayne, NJ 07470
(973) 696-2900
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander May-Wayne Colonial Funeral Home Inc
567 Ratzer Rd
Wayne, NJ 07470
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Vander May-Wayne Colonial Funeral Home Inc
567 Ratzer Rd
Wayne, NJ 07470
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Boughton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Boughton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George Boughton Obituary
George Boughton

Wayne - George Boughton, 90 of Wayne, died Fri., March 15, 2019. He had been an Industrial Arts teacher at Butler High School for thirty-three years before retiring in 1991, and a Master Mason with Little Falls Lodge No. 154.

George is survived by his three children; Glenn (Freddie) of W. Milford, Kenneth (Carol) of Ironia, and Tom (Mary) of Wayne, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Joan (2017), sister Karlene Housell (1986), brother Harold (2004), and by his infant daughter Nancy (1959).

Friends may visit with the family at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home, 567 Ratzer Road, Wayne, on Tue. March 19, 2019 from 4-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM on Wed. March 20 at the funeral home. For more visit www.vandermay.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now