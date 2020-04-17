Services
George Brewer Obituary
George Brewer

Wayne - George O. Brewer, 77 of Wayne, New Jersey died at home with his family on April 15, 2020. George grew up in New Brunswick, New Jersey and attended St. Peter's High School. He graduated from Manhattan College in 1965. He married Corinne (Kehoe) in 1964. He joined the Air Force in 1969 and served as pilot for ten years. After leaving the Air Force he worked for Prudential until his retirement in 1999. George and his wife have six children George (m. Bridget) Sean (m. Claudia) Andrew (m. Patricia) Christine (m. William Burt) Corinne (m. Jason Friske) and Ana De Los Santos. George has 9 grandchildren, Emily, Aidan, Aaron, Hayden, Ethan, Henry, Aubrey, Madeleine and Darwin. George was a sports fan, especially basketball. He enjoyed coaching baseball and basketball for many years as well as attending games played by his children and grandchildren. There will be a funeral mass at St. Mary's in Pompton Lakes in the future on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Healing the Children, New Jersey, 112 5th Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ 07506. Arrangements are through Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains, New Jersey.
