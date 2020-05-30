George Bruce "G B" Gilliard
Pompton Plains, NJ - 86, on Wednesday May 27, 2020. A private service will be held for the immediate family. For condolences, full obituary and more information, please visit Oaklandmemorial.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.