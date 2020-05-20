George Bruno, Jr.
New Milford - George Bruno, Jr. of New Milford was 93 years old when he passed away Friday, May 15th. George was born and raised in Lodi and after graduating Lodi High School, he enlisted and proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II, stationed in the Philippines. He went on to settle in New Milford with his wife and children where he has lived since 1964. George became an expert auto body mechanic working at several automotive dealerships before opening his own business, G & G Auto Body, in Englewood.
He was a lifetime member and Past Exalted Ruler of the New Milford-Teaneck Elks Lodge #2290 as well as being a Member of the American Legion Post 41 in Oradell. Most recently, George enjoyed the time he spent at the New Milford Seniors Center taking art classes where he created beautiful oil paintings. Some of his other hobbies included stained glass, salt water fishing, and reading. He will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor, sharp mind, and love of his family and longtime friends.
George was predeceased by his beloved wife Dolores (nee DeGenaro). He is survived by his loving son George Bruno III and his wife Mary, and his devoted daughter Danielle Bell and her husband Steven. George was predeceased by his sisters Jean Little and Pat Moody and is survived by his dear sister Barbara Staine. He is the cherished grandfather (aka "Poppy") of Michael, Jenna, Lauren and Ryan. George is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the current healthcare crisis a celebration of George's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the New Milford-Teaneck Elks Lodge #2290 or to woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
Published in TwinBoro News from May 20 to May 28, 2020.