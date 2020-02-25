|
|
George Campbell
Waldwick - George Campbell, 76, of Waldwick, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. George lived with his family in Waldwick for 46 years. George was a graduate of Manhattan College and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Before he retired, George was a chemical engineer for Cytec Industries and worked in the area of water quality. George and his family were a foster family with Children's Aid and Family Services for over 30 years, and were blessed to have cared for 121 children. He was also an active member of the Church of the Presentation where he served in the garden ministry. George was an avid stamp collector and a model railroad enthusiast. George was predeceased by his daughter Elizabeth. He is survived by his beloved wife Shea, his son James and wife Susan, and his daughters Mary Bernadette Becker and Sarah Sebat and husband Salim as well as his 5 grandchildren: Isabelle, David, Sara, Martin and Evan. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 29, at 11:30 am at the Church of the Presentation, 271 West Saddle River Road, Upper Saddle River, NJ. Friends are invited to visit the Campbell home to share a memory. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory can be made to the Academy of St. Paul, 187 Wyckoff Avenue, Ramsey, NJ 07446 or Children's Aid and Family Services, 200 Robin Road, Paramus, NJ 07652.