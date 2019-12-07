Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Mother of the Church
Woodcliff Lake, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Catherwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Catherwood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Catherwood Obituary
George Catherwood

Woodcliff Lake - George Catherwood, 93, of Woodcliff Lake, NJ, passed away on Friday afternoon, December 6, 2019 with his loving family by his side. George is predeceased by his beloved wife Eileen. He is survived by daughter Patty Greer, three sons Doug, Glenn, Scott, and eight Grandchildren. George was the son of William and Mae Catherwood. George proudly served our country as a member of the U.S. Army during World War II. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Tuesday, 2-4 and 7-9PM. The Funeral Mass honoring George's life and faith will be held at Our Lady Mother of the Church in Woodcliff Lake, NJ on Wednesday at 10AM with burial to follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ.

Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -