George Catherwood
Woodcliff Lake - George Catherwood, 93, of Woodcliff Lake, NJ, passed away on Friday afternoon, December 6, 2019 with his loving family by his side. George is predeceased by his beloved wife Eileen. He is survived by daughter Patty Greer, three sons Doug, Glenn, Scott, and eight Grandchildren. George was the son of William and Mae Catherwood. George proudly served our country as a member of the U.S. Army during World War II. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Tuesday, 2-4 and 7-9PM. The Funeral Mass honoring George's life and faith will be held at Our Lady Mother of the Church in Woodcliff Lake, NJ on Wednesday at 10AM with burial to follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ.
